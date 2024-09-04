DAX18.661 +0,4%ESt504.840 -0,2%MSCIW3.575 -0,1%Dow40.802 -0,4%Nas17.159 +0,4%Bitcoin51.129 -2,3%Euro1,1080 ±-0,0%Öl74,11 +1,8%Gold2.510 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Daimler Truck DTR0CK
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX freundlich -- Dow stabil - Techwerte im Plus -- NIO mit Umsatzsprung -- HPE mit Rekordumsatz -- C3.ai verbrennt weiter Millionen -- Daimler Truck, Super Micro im Fokus
Top News
Um 18 Uhr live: Job und Börse - Trading-Strategien für Berufstätige mit wenig Zeit Um 18 Uhr live: Job und Börse - Trading-Strategien für Berufstätige mit wenig Zeit
Energieberatung: Mit welchen Kosten ist zu rechnen? Energieberatung: Mit welchen Kosten ist zu rechnen?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Die Welt in einem ETF: Jetzt in den FTSE All-World von Vanguard investieren!
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu

05.09.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,45 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,23 EUR -1,11 EUR -1,78%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,45 USD zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,45 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 68,09 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 85.803 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.09.2023 bei 74,82 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 9,31 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 19,55 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 0,71 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,16 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 vorlegen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt mittags nach

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"