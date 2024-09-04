Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,45 USD.

Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,45 USD zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,45 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 68,09 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 85.803 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.09.2023 bei 74,82 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 9,31 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 19,55 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 0,71 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,16 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 vorlegen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

