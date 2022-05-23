  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
07.07.2022 15:51

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 117,04 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 07.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,8 Prozent auf 117,04 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 117,04 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 116,40 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 1.451 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 342,95 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 65,87 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 52,00 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,78 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11:39 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag (finanzen.net)
06.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Mittwochnachmittag an (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

01.07.22Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"
23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
06.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Mittwochnachmittag an
06.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
06.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Mittag
06.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications: Bull vs. Bear
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Eli Lilly  Bullen weiter am Ruder
Ethereum Kurs festigt sich oberhalb von 1.000 Dollar - die Gründe und Aussichten
Grenke beschleunigt Wachstum
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf BASF, Vonovia, BMW
Zwischenerholung als Basis für Verkaufswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wohnmobilhype treibt Aktie von Knaus Tabbert an
Podcast: Ist das Potenzial von Öl-Aktien ausgeschöpft? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner, DJE Kapital
Glück im Unglück
Private Real Estate - So investieren die Profis
Übernahmegerüchte bei Robinhood und wieso 99 Prozent der Krypto-Assets auf null fallen werden
Tagesgeld Plus: Sicher und flexibel
Krypto-Assets Uniswap und Chainlink mit innovativen Geschäftsmodellen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Kopfhörer mit guter Qualität zum günstigen Preis  so gehts
Diese Laptop-Deals zum Amazon Prime Day sollten Sie kennen
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen

News von

Shell: Anleger zeigen sich begeistert von Aktie - Das sind die Gründe
BÖRSEN-TICKER-Bericht zu Stützungsmaßnahmen Pekings treibt Aktien und Renditen
Dax-Marktausblick: Europas Anleger mutiger - Chip-Sektor im Aufwind
SUSE - Quartalszahlen & Ausblick
Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne nach einigem Hin und Her

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fester -- Wall Street höher -- Vonovia will nachts Heiztemperatur senken -- Lufthansa-Großaktionär stockt Beteiligung auf -- SUSE, Shell, Fed-Protokoll im Fokus

Mercedes investiert Milliarden-Betrag in die Qualifizierung. Telecom Italia streicht bei Umbau 9.000 Stellen. DHL und Hapag-Lloyd arbeiten bei CO2-Senkung zusammen. ABOUT YOU zuversichtlich bezüglich der Ziele für das Geschäftsjahr. Übernahme des Biotech-Unternehmens Seagen durch Merck & Co anscheinend kurz vor Abschluss. Samsung erwartet kräftiges Wachstum. General Motors erleidet Absatzeinbruch in China.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen