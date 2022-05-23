Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 07.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,8 Prozent auf 117,04 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 117,04 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 116,40 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 1.451 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 342,95 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 65,87 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 52,00 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,78 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com