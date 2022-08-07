Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag zu

Die Aktie legte um 09:22 Uhr in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 80,98 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 80,98 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 80,98 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag.

Bei 257,15 EUR erreichte der Titel am 14.09.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 68,51 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 78,31 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (01.09.2022). Mit Abgaben von 3,41 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

