08.09.2022 08:01

08.09.2022 08:01

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag zu

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag zu
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 1,0 Prozent auf 80,98 EUR.
Die Aktie legte um 09:22 Uhr in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 80,98 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 80,98 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 80,98 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag.

Bei 257,15 EUR erreichte der Titel am 14.09.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 68,51 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 78,31 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (01.09.2022). Mit Abgaben von 3,41 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

