Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag tiefer

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im XETRA-Handel um 04:22 Uhr um 3,6 Prozent auf 110,04 EUR nach. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 110,04 EUR. Bei 111,66 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten 231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 335,00 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.08.2021 erreicht. 67,15 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 42,91 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2022 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2023 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2022 präsentieren. Am 06.09.2023 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2024 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,81 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

