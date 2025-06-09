Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag in Rot
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,5 Prozent auf 79,84 USD.
Der Zoom Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:50 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,5 Prozent auf 79,84 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,74 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 80,26 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 194.729 Zoom Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 16,21 Prozent. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 31,02 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,83 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,70 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,17 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2026 5,61 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Communications-Büchern.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
