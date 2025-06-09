DAX24.021 -0,6%ESt505.421 ±-0,0%Top 10 Crypto14,50 ±0,0%Dow42.795 +0,1%Nas19.612 +0,1%Bitcoin95.569 -0,9%Euro1,1419 ±-0,0%Öl67,84 +1,1%Gold3.326 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Plug Power A1JA81 Lufthansa 823212 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-chinesische Gespräche: DAX leichter -- Wall Street uneins -- Zuteilung von Bonusaktien an BYD-Aktionäre -- Apple, Plug Power, Robinhood, AppLovin, Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Fokus
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Dienstagnachmittag am Kryptomarkt So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Dienstagnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Commerzbank-Aktie in Rot: Bundesregierung will eigenständige Commerzbank Commerzbank-Aktie in Rot: Bundesregierung will eigenständige Commerzbank
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Das ZERO Kinderdepot mit 10 € Frühstart-Rente ist da - Jetzt starten!
Zoom Communications im Fokus

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag in Rot

10.06.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag in Rot

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,5 Prozent auf 79,84 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
70,10 EUR 0,18 EUR 0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Der Zoom Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:50 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,5 Prozent auf 79,84 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,74 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 80,26 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 194.729 Zoom Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 16,21 Prozent. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 31,02 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,83 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,70 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,17 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2026 5,61 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen