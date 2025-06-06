Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit Einbußen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 0,8 Prozent auf 78,74 USD ab.
Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wies um 15:53 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 78,74 USD abwärts. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 78,59 USD ein. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 79,28 USD. Von der Zoom Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 61.101 Stück gehandelt.
Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 17,83 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 30,06 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie.
2025 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,83 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,70 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,17 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,93 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Am 25.08.2025 werden die Q2 2026-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2026 auf 5,61 USD je Aktie.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
