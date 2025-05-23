DAX23.833 -0,5%ESt505.376 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,13 +0,5%Dow42.803 -0,2%Nas19.617 ±0,0%Bitcoin92.751 -1,8%Euro1,1579 +0,8%Öl69,21 -2,2%Gold3.387 +1,0%
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker

12.06.25 16:09 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 78,41 USD nach oben.

Das Papier von Zoom Communications konnte um 15:53 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 78,41 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 78,49 USD zu. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 78,35 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 38.811 Zoom Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 92,78 USD markierte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 18,33 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Communications-Aktie. Am 13.08.2024 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 55,07 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 29,77 Prozent wieder erreichen.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.05.2025 legte Zoom Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2025 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,83 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 0,70 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Communications 1,17 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,93 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 25.08.2025 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2026 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,61 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen