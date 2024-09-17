Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt um 1,9 Prozent auf 66,83 USD nach.
Um 15:53 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 1,9 Prozent auf 66,83 USD ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 66,83 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 67,78 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 42.380 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 74,75 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 28.12.2023 erreicht. Gewinne von 11,85 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,07 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 13.08.2024 erreicht. Mit Abgaben von 17,60 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Am 21.08.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2024 endete, vor. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,16 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 vorlegen.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
