Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagmittag stärker

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Frankfurt-Handel. Um 20.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 104,78 EUR. Bei 105,08 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 105,08 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 90 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 343,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 69,48 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 19.05.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 79,57 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 31,68 Prozent sinken.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 956,24 USD eingefahren.

Voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,05 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com