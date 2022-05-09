  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ IG Online Broker: Turbozertifikate auf Kryptos handeln & bis zu 1.000  Cashback erhalten* +++ Traden birgt hohe Risiken +++ Hier klicken-w-
20.06.2022 09:13

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagmittag stärker

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagmittag stärker
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel an und legte um 1,5 Prozent auf 104,78 EUR zu.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Frankfurt-Handel. Um 20.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 104,78 EUR. Bei 105,08 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 105,08 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 90 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 343,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 69,48 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 19.05.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 79,57 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 31,68 Prozent sinken.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 956,24 USD eingefahren.

Voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,05 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.net)
17.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag fester (finanzen.net)
17.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag höher (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
17.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications legt am Nachmittag zu
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
17.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag höher
17.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag fester
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
23.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX-Ausblick - Rezessions- und Zinsangst drücken auf das Gemüt der Anleger
Wie lange bleiben die Inflationsraten hoch?
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, Deutsche Telekom
US-Tech im Bärenmarkt - Kaufgelegenheit bei Tesla, Amazon & Co. oder noch abwarten?
Nordex sieht sich trotz Cyber-Attacke auf Kurs
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Branchenkommentar: Öl Aktien - Not zum Wandel?
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Renditestark und unkompliziert: indirekte Immobilieninvestments
Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Deutschsprachige Krypto-Lernplattform der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange gestartet
Der Bärenmarkt
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Anleihen, Aktien, Immobilien  Das bedeutet der Zinsanstieg für Ihr Geld
Milliardenwette gegen Axa, Bayer & Co. und Dax-Dividendenkönige
Wenn Amazon 160 Liter Mandelmilch liefert  immer wieder
Historisches Doppel-Minus  doch mit dieser Strategie schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen
1000 Euro für die Einschulung  So reduzieren Eltern die Kosten für den Schulstart

News von

Siemens Energy kann Gas-Turbine nicht liefern - Gazprom dreht Deutschland den Gashahn zu
Nvidia: Mehr als bloß Chips
Goldpreis: Auf den Greenback setzen
Der Crash kommt: Zwei Top-Banker warnen vor großen Gefahren
Dax-Marktausblick: Das "R"-Wort hängt weiter als Damokles-Schwert über den Börsen

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX im Plus -- Bayer: Erneute Überprüfung von Glyphosat durch EPA -- Pfizer beteiligt sich an Valneva -- Deutsche Telekom, Beiersdorf, Delivery Hero, adidas, Bitcoin im Fokus

Uniper erhält weiter geringere Gasmengen aus Russland - Solarstrom-Abnahmevertrag mit Direktvermarkter. ABB verschiebt Börsengang seiner E-Mobility-Tochter. AB Foods verbessert seinen Umsatz. PATRIZIA Infrastructure beteiligt sich an Biomet. Übernahmehoffnung für ABN Amro schwindet weiter. Airbus laut Chef Faury in Gesprächen mit Qatar Airways - Partnerschaft mit Qantas für nachhaltiges Flugbenzin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Ölpreise bewegen sich weiter auf sehr hohem Niveau - wird es so bleiben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen