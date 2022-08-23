  • Suche
22.09.2022 15:41

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 3,0 Prozent auf 76,00 EUR abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 3,0 Prozent auf 76,00 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 76,00 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 76,00 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.183 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 04.11.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 250,00 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,60 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 22.09.2022 bei 76,00 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 0,00 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,05 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.099,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2023 auf 3,71 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Deflationsgefahr
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed
Die Starinvestorin Cathie Wood ist nicht begeistert von den Bemühungen der US-Notenbank Fed mithilfe einer strafferen Geldpolitik die Inflation zu drücken. Sie stellt sich stattdessen auf eine Deflation ein.
21.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.net)
21.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
21.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter (dpa-afx)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

