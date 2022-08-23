Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 3,0 Prozent auf 76,00 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 76,00 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 76,00 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.183 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 04.11.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 250,00 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,60 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 22.09.2022 bei 76,00 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 0,00 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,05 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.099,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2023 auf 3,71 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com