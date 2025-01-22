DAX21.358 +0,5%ESt505.212 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,77 -0,5%Dow44.310 +0,4%Nas19.940 -0,4%Bitcoin101.802 +2,2%Euro1,0397 -0,1%Öl79,27 +0,4%Gold2.748 -0,3%
Profil
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

23.01.25 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt um 3,2 Prozent auf 76,76 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
75,81 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,80%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ-Handel fiel das Papier um 3,2 Prozent auf 76,76 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 76,76 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 79,27 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 87.378 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 20,87 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 39,39 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024 vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,67 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,47 USD je Aktie gewesen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,18 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,59 Prozent gesteigert.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2025 wird am 03.03.2025 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 5,44 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

