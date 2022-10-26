Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 12:22 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 82,70 EUR abwärts. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 82,01 EUR. Bei 82,30 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 376 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 250,00 EUR markierte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 66,92 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 11.10.2022 bei 73,00 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 13,29 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,36 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die kommende Q3 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 veröffentlicht.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

