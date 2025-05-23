Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 0,2 Prozent auf 79,10 USD ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 15:52 Uhr fiel die Zoom Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 79,10 USD ab. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 78,98 USD nach. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 79,85 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 82.363 Zoom Communications-Aktien.
Am 26.11.2024 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD an. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 14,74 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,07 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 13.08.2024 erreicht. Abschläge von 30,38 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.
Am 21.05.2025 hat Zoom Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2025 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,83 USD gegenüber 0,70 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,93 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,17 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Mit der Q2 2026-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Communications wird am 25.08.2025 gerechnet.
Der Gewinn 2026 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,60 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie
Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch
Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen