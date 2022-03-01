Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag nahe Nulllinie

Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel und tendierte um 12:22 Uhr bei 94,14 EUR. Bei 94,59 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 93,74 EUR. Bei 93,74 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 204 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 343,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 72,58 Prozent zulegen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 15.03.2022 auf bis zu 85,49 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,12 Prozent sinken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 28.02.2022. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.071,40 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 08.06.2022 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,03 USD je Aktie.

