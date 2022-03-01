  • Suche
28.04.2022 12:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag nahe Nulllinie

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag nahe Nulllinie
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag ohne große Bewegung. Im Frankfurt-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 94,14 EUR.
Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel und tendierte um 12:22 Uhr bei 94,14 EUR. Bei 94,59 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 93,74 EUR. Bei 93,74 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 204 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 343,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 72,58 Prozent zulegen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 15.03.2022 auf bis zu 85,49 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,12 Prozent sinken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 28.02.2022. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.071,40 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 08.06.2022 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,03 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert

Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten"

Zoom-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Von Kurssprung profitiert
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert
Erst vor wenigen Tagen begeisterte der E-Autobauer Tesla seine Anleger mit einem starken Jahresstart. Im Rahmen des dadurch ausgelösten Kurssprungs trennte sich ARK-Gründerin Cathie Wood von einigen ihrer Tesla-Aktien. Ihr Vertrauen in den innovativen Pkw-Hersteller hat die Starinvestorin damit aber nicht verloren.
12:00 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag nahe Nulllinie (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Vormittag (finanzen.net)
07.04.22
Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten" (finanzen.net)
06.04.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Tiefenrausch (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
15.03.22
Zoom-Aktie: Wieder auf dem Boden der Tatsachen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
01.03.22
Zoom-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck (finanzen.net)
01.03.22
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

