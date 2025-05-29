DAX24.008 +0,3%ESt505.368 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,06 -1,3%Dow42.196 -0,1%Nas19.102 -0,4%Bitcoin92.803 ±-0,0%Euro1,1355 -0,1%Öl63,90 -0,4%Gold3.280 -1,1%
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbußen

30.05.25 16:09 Uhr

30.05.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbußen

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 79,41 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
70,11 EUR -1,67 EUR -2,33%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,7 Prozent auf 79,41 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bei 79,40 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 79,95 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 35.240 Zoom Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Gewinne von 16,84 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 44,19 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2025 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Communications ließ sich am 21.05.2025 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,83 USD, nach 0,70 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Mit der Q2 2026-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Communications wird am 25.08.2025 gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2026 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,60 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads).

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

