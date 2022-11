Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Dieser Indikator sieht massiven Bull-Run für BTC - 566 % Kurspotenzial!

1/ For the first time in history, bitcoin is less volatile than both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.



The last time volatility was this low, bitcoin rose from $9,000 to $60,000 in less than a year.



New edition of The Bitcoin Monthly is out, led by @dpuellARKhttps://t.co/JBuOOT4V3f pic.twitter.com/UcsFSiIhRr