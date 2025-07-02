Juni 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -22,71 Prozent
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -17,11 Prozent
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -16,27 Prozent
Platz 26: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -14,80 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -13,67 Prozent
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -13,19 Prozent
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -11,74 Prozent
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -11,67 Prozent
Platz 21: Monero
Monero: -8,88 Prozent
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: -8,31 Prozent
Platz 19: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,01 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -6,11 Prozent
Platz 17: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,91 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,91 Prozent
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,80 Prozent
Platz 14: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,66 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,37 Prozent
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 11: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 10: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 9: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,78 Prozent
Platz 5: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,86 Prozent
Platz 4: Tron
Tron: 2,76 Prozent
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,92 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 14,23 Prozent
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 27,33 Prozent
