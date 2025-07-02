DAX23.790 +0,5%ESt505.319 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto14,15 +5,1%Dow44.484 ±-0,0%Nas20.393 +0,9%Bitcoin92.171 -0,1%Euro1,1798 +0,1%Öl68,50 -0,9%Gold3.347 -0,3%
Juni 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

03.07.25 03:41 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Juni 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8482 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,05%
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
92.170,8452 EUR -105,5390 EUR -0,11%
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
108.713,1874 USD -177,1383 USD -0,16%
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.177,0786 EUR -3,3590 EUR -0,15%
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.567,8093 USD -5,2062 USD -0,20%
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8479 EUR 0,0005 EUR 0,06%
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8478 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,05%
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
129,2833 EUR 0,2935 EUR 0,23%
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
152,4863 USD 0,2726 USD 0,18%
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8977 EUR 0,0037 EUR 0,20%
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,2382 USD 0,0033 USD 0,15%
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
559,2808 EUR -0,1091 EUR -0,02%
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
659,6576 USD -0,4479 USD -0,07%
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1431 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,04%
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1688 USD -0,0000 USD -0,01%
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,4966 EUR 0,0013 EUR 0,27%
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,5858 USD 0,0013 USD 0,22%
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
129,6997 EUR 0,5907 EUR 0,46%
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
153,0192 USD 0,6648 USD 0,44%
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6,2484 EUR 0,0171 EUR 0,27%
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
7,3718 USD 0,0186 USD 0,25%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Juni 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juni 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -22,71 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -17,11 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -16,27 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -14,80 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -13,67 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -13,19 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: -11,74 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -11,67 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Monero

Monero: -8,88 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: -8,31 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,01 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,91 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -2,66 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Solana

Solana: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ripple

Ripple: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tron

Tron: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 14,23 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 27,33 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com