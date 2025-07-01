Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q2 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Neo
Neo: -42,92 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Litecoin
Litecoin: -30,84 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tezos
Tezos: -29,79 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -26,97 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -25,71 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Stellar
Stellar: -24,31 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -20,06 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -18,29 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -17,56 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -16,14 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -13,78 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -12,81 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Toncoin
Toncoin: -11,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -9,62 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,84 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tether
Tether: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ripple
Ripple: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 8,07 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Solana
Solana: 10,21 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 11,73 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum
Ethereum: 11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: 19,22 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 19,47 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 25,14 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 25,35 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 42,11 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 65,34 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
