DAX23.673 -1,0%ESt505.282 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,46 -1,1%Dow44.495 +0,9%Nas20.203 -0,8%Bitcoin89.626 +0,2%Euro1,1795 -0,1%Öl67,19 -0,1%Gold3.330 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 HENSOLDT HAG000 BYD A0M4W9 Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Bank 514000 Palantir A2QA4J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street zum Schluss uneins -- Palantir und Accenture rüsten US-Behörden digital auf -- Novo Nordisk, Tesla, Plug Power, Clara Technologies, Rheinmetall, DroneShield im Fokus
Top News
Hochstufung und Kurszielanhebung: Jefferies zeigt sich bullish für die Disney-Aktie Hochstufung und Kurszielanhebung: Jefferies zeigt sich bullish für die Disney-Aktie
2. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel 2. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.07.25 03:44 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025 ab | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8481 EUR 0,0008 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
89.626,1524 EUR 151,6625 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
105.695,9538 USD 73,9759 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8480 EUR 0,0009 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.044,6346 EUR 6,0942 EUR 0,30%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.411,2338 USD 4,7974 USD 0,20%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8481 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
125,2765 EUR 0,8478 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
147,7383 USD 0,8539 USD 0,58%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8477 EUR 0,0081 EUR 0,44%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1790 USD 0,0074 USD 0,34%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
548,9609 EUR 1,4867 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
647,3885 USD 1,1116 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
125,2297 EUR 0,8956 EUR 0,72%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
147,6831 USD 0,9104 USD 0,62%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,4618 EUR 0,0025 EUR 0,55%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,5446 USD 0,0024 USD 0,45%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1345 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,75%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1587 USD 0,0010 USD 0,65%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
425,6306 EUR 1,7793 EUR 0,42%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
501,9454 USD 1,6015 USD 0,32%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q2 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Neo

Neo: -42,92 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Litecoin

Litecoin: -30,84 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tezos

Tezos: -29,79 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -26,97 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -25,71 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Stellar

Stellar: -24,31 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -20,06 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -18,29 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Avalanche

Avalanche: -17,56 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -16,14 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -13,78 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -12,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Toncoin

Toncoin: -11,51 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -9,62 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Uniswap

Uniswap: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tether

Tether: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ripple

Ripple: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 8,07 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Solana

Solana: 10,21 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 11,73 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum

Ethereum: 11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: 19,22 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 19,47 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 25,14 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 25,35 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 42,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 65,34 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com