August 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im August 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.08.2025 und dem 31.08.2025. Stand ist der 31.08.2025.
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -12,37 Prozent
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -11,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -6,49 Prozent
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -5,99 Prozent
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -4,81 Prozent
Platz 24: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,98 Prozent
Platz 23: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,91 Prozent
Platz 22: Tezos
Tezos: -3,31 Prozent
Platz 21: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 20: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 19: Tether
Tether: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 18: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 2,43 Prozent
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: 3,80 Prozent
Platz 15: Tron
Tron: 6,02 Prozent
Platz 14: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 6,16 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 6,45 Prozent
Platz 12: Polkadot
Polkadot: 7,44 Prozent
Platz 11: Uniswap
Uniswap: 8,29 Prozent
Platz 10: VeChain
VeChain: 8,30 Prozent
Platz 9: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 8,52 Prozent
Platz 8: Avalanche
Avalanche: 11,44 Prozent
Platz 7: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 13,85 Prozent
Platz 6: Cardano
Cardano: 15,50 Prozent
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 17,59 Prozent
Platz 4: Solana
Solana: 25,46 Prozent
Platz 3: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 28,53 Prozent
Platz 2: Ethereum
Ethereum: 28,67 Prozent
Platz 1: Chainlink
Chainlink: 47,67 Prozent
