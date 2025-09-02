NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die KI-Bilanz für Bitcoin, Ethereum & den Kryptomarkt bedeutet

August 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Heute im Fokus

Mondelez-Aktie: Milka vor Gericht. Aktien von SoftBank, SK Hynix, Samsung & Co. nach Marvell-Ausblick schwach. Biogen-Aktie: Alzheimer-Mittel Lecanemab nun auch in Deutschland. BVB als deutscher Champions-League-Pionier. Google, PayPal & Co.: Verbraucher auf der Suche nach Alternativen zu US-Tech-Produkten. Deutsche Autozulieferer verlieren Marktanteile.