August 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.09.25 09:08 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im August 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im August 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im August 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.08.2025 und dem 31.08.2025. Stand ist der 31.08.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -12,37 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -11,65 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -5,99 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tezos

Tezos: -3,31 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tether

Tether: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tron

Tron: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 6,45 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Polkadot

Polkadot: 7,44 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Uniswap

Uniswap: 8,29 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: VeChain

VeChain: 8,30 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Avalanche

Avalanche: 11,44 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 13,85 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Cardano

Cardano: 15,50 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 17,59 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Solana

Solana: 25,46 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 28,53 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ethereum

Ethereum: 28,67 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Chainlink

Chainlink: 47,67 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com