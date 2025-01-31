DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin97.807 +0,7%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Telekom 555750 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt marginal höher -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- Intel , Atlassian, Samsung, Visa, HPE und Juniper im Fokus
Top News
Elon Musk sagt Bitcoin-Rutsch voraus Elon Musk sagt Bitcoin-Rutsch voraus
Januar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus Januar 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Januar 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.02.25 02:14 Uhr
Kryptowährungen im Januar 2025: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9651 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD 0,0003 USD 0,03%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
97.744,1465 EUR 651,9240 EUR 0,67%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
101.292,2101 USD 675,5885 USD 0,67%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.047,5854 EUR 40,4017 EUR 1,34%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.158,2112 USD 41,8682 USD 1,34%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9652 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0003 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,8435 EUR 0,0600 EUR 2,16%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,9467 USD 0,0622 USD 2,16%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
210,2565 EUR 3,4362 EUR 1,66%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
217,8887 USD 3,5609 USD 1,66%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
210,2571 EUR 3,3523 EUR 1,62%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
217,8893 USD 3,4740 USD 1,62%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,3025 EUR 0,0047 EUR 1,58%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,3135 USD 0,0049 USD 1,58%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
639,0327 EUR 7,7826 EUR 1,23%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
662,2293 USD 8,0651 USD 1,23%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
116,6586 EUR 1,6144 EUR 1,40%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
120,8933 USD 1,6730 USD 1,40%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
22,4635 EUR 0,2059 EUR 0,93%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
23,2789 USD 0,2134 USD 0,93%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2375 EUR 0,0016 EUR 0,66%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2461 USD 0,0016 USD 0,66%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Januar 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Januar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Tezos

Tezos: -17,37 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -17,16 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polygon

Polygon: -11,28 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -10,43 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -8,28 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -7,65 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,79 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Stellar

Stellar: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tether

Tether: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tron

Tron: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: VeChain

VeChain: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Cardano

Cardano: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 11,20 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 11,29 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 19,38 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 22,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Solana

Solana: 23,23 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 23,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ripple

Ripple: 33,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com