Januar 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Januar 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Platz 30: Tezos
Tezos: -17,37 Prozent
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -17,16 Prozent
Platz 28: Polygon
Polygon: -11,28 Prozent
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -10,43 Prozent
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -9,50 Prozent
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -8,28 Prozent
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -7,65 Prozent
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,73 Prozent
Platz 22: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,79 Prozent
Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -1,86 Prozent
Platz 20: Stellar
Stellar: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 19: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 18: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 17: Tether
Tether: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 16: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 15: Tron
Tron: 0,95 Prozent
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: 1,22 Prozent
Platz 13: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,40 Prozent
Platz 12: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,62 Prozent
Platz 11: VeChain
VeChain: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 10: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 4,19 Prozent
Platz 9: Cardano
Cardano: 6,12 Prozent
Platz 8: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 7,13 Prozent
Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 11,20 Prozent
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 11,29 Prozent
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 19,38 Prozent
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 22,23 Prozent
Platz 3: Solana
Solana: 23,23 Prozent
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 23,56 Prozent
Platz 1: Ripple
Ripple: 33,49 Prozent
