Kryptowährungen in KW 5: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 05/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Platz 30: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,93 Prozent
Platz 29: Polygon
Polygon: -3,30 Prozent
Platz 28: Solana
Solana: -1,01 Prozent
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 26: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,06 Prozent
Platz 25: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 24: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 23: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 21: Tezos
Tezos: 0,52 Prozent
Platz 20: Cardano
Cardano: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 18: Ripple
Ripple: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 17: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 16: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,04 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,55 Prozent
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 12: Stellar
Stellar: 3,65 Prozent
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 3,74 Prozent
Platz 10: Tron
Tron: 4,56 Prozent
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: 4,79 Prozent
Platz 8: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,04 Prozent
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 5,08 Prozent
Platz 6: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,28 Prozent
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 5,66 Prozent
Platz 4: Neo
Neo: 6,00 Prozent
Platz 3: Uniswap
Uniswap: 8,90 Prozent
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 9,25 Prozent
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 10,19 Prozent
