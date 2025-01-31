DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin98.927 +0,1%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Kryptowährungen in KW 5: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan

01.02.25 03:27 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 5: So schlugen sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9649 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
98.927,3900 EUR 120,4455 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
102.503,6394 USD 124,7996 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.195,6078 EUR 12,8666 EUR 0,40%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.311,1298 USD 13,3317 USD 0,40%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9651 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,9543 EUR 0,0235 EUR 0,80%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
3,0611 USD 0,0244 USD 0,80%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
224,3535 EUR 0,8833 EUR 0,40%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
232,4639 USD 0,9152 USD 0,40%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
224,3008 EUR 1,1947 EUR 0,54%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
232,4093 USD 1,2379 USD 0,54%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,3190 EUR 0,0017 EUR 0,55%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,3306 USD 0,0018 USD 0,55%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
655,6075 EUR 1,8588 EUR 0,28%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
679,3078 USD 1,9260 USD 0,28%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
125,6277 EUR 2,0110 EUR 1,63%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
130,1692 USD 2,0837 USD 1,63%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
24,8763 EUR 0,6058 EUR 2,50%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
25,7756 USD 0,6277 USD 2,50%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,9212 EUR 0,0118 EUR 1,30%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,9545 USD 0,0122 USD 1,30%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 5

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 05/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polygon

Polygon: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Solana

Solana: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Avalanche

Avalanche: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tezos

Tezos: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Cardano

Cardano: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ripple

Ripple: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Stellar

Stellar: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Tron

Tron: 4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 5,66 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Neo

Neo: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Uniswap

Uniswap: 8,90 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 9,25 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Litecoin

Litecoin: 10,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com