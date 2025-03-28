DAX22.462 -1,0%ESt505.331 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto12,01 -1,5%Dow41.584 -1,7%Nas17.323 -2,7%Bitcoin76.457 +0,6%Euro1,0824 ±-0,0%Öl73,38 -0,9%Gold3.083 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

KW 13: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

30.03.25 03:23 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 13

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 13/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Neo

Neo: -17,36 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ripple

Ripple: -11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -8,70 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum

Ethereum: -6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: -4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Chainlink

Chainlink: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Cardano

Cardano: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tether

Tether: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Dai

Dai: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Avalanche

Avalanche: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com