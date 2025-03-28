KW 13: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 13/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.
Platz 29: Neo
Neo: -17,36 Prozent
Platz 28: Ripple
Ripple: -11,08 Prozent
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -8,70 Prozent
Platz 26: Ethereum
Ethereum: -6,53 Prozent
Platz 25: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -6,46 Prozent
Platz 24: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,03 Prozent
Platz 23: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,29 Prozent
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,97 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,66 Prozent
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -4,49 Prozent
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: -4,16 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -2,83 Prozent
Platz 17: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,64 Prozent
Platz 16: Cardano
Cardano: -2,36 Prozent
Platz 15: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,05 Prozent
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,10 Prozent
Platz 11: Tether
Tether: -0,06 Prozent
Platz 10: Dai
Dai: -0,04 Prozent
Platz 9: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: 0,10 Prozent
Platz 7: Avalanche
Avalanche: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 0,83 Prozent
Platz 4: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 1,74 Prozent
Platz 3: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 2: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 4,28 Prozent
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 5,34 Prozent
