KW 22: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

31.05.25 02:17 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und mehr: So performten Kryptowährungen in Kalenderwoche 22 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 22

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 22/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.05.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -19,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -14,62 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: VeChain

VeChain: -8,84 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -8,64 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Avalanche

Avalanche: -8,06 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -8,05 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Polkadot

Polkadot: -7,43 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Cardano

Cardano: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Neo

Neo: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Stellar

Stellar: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tezos

Tezos: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Tron

Tron: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 10,59 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com