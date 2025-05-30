KW 22: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 22/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.05.2025 und dem 30.05.2025. Stand ist der 30.05.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -19,87 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -14,62 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: VeChain
VeChain: -8,84 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -8,64 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -8,06 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -8,05 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -7,94 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Polkadot
Polkadot: -7,43 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Cardano
Cardano: -7,42 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,95 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Neo
Neo: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Stellar
Stellar: -4,89 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,70 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Tezos
Tezos: -4,54 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tron
Tron: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 5,76 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 10,59 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
