KW 31: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 31/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 27.07.2025 und dem 01.08.2025. Stand ist der 01.08.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -18,76 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -17,11 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -14,84 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -14,12 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -13,97 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -13,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: -13,38 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -13,35 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -12,92 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -12,67 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -11,72 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -11,59 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Solana
Solana: -10,65 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Stellar
Stellar: -10,05 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -9,49 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Monero
Monero: -7,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum
Ethereum: -6,64 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,59 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: -5,94 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
