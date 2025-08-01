DAX23.426 -2,7%ESt505.166 -2,9%Top 10 Crypto15,57 -2,7%Dow43.589 -1,2%Nas20.650 -2,2%Bitcoin97.493 +0,4%Euro1,1583 ±0,0%Öl69,52 -4,2%Gold3.363 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

KW 31: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

03.08.25 02:14 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 31: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 31

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 31/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 27.07.2025 und dem 01.08.2025. Stand ist der 01.08.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -18,76 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -17,11 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -14,84 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -14,12 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -13,97 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -13,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: -13,38 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -13,35 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -12,92 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -12,67 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -11,72 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: -11,59 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Solana

Solana: -10,65 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Stellar

Stellar: -10,05 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -9,49 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Monero

Monero: -7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum

Ethereum: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,59 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

