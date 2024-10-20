DAX19.657 +0,4%ESt504.986 +0,8%MSCIW3.754 +0,4%Dow43.276 +0,1%Nas18.490 +0,6%Bitcoin62.758 -0,2%Euro1,0867 +0,3%Öl73,17 -1,7%Gold2.721 ±0,0%
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen höher - Dow mit Rekord -- Netflix verdient mehr als erwartet -- Commerzbank betont Fokus auf Eigenständigkeit -- Autowerte, Moderna, Goldpreis im Fokus
KW 42: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

20.10.24 03:13 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9196 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
62.757,9944 EUR -125,2255 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
68.233,7531 USD -136,1516 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.429,3420 EUR -7,5227 EUR -0,31%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.641,3068 USD -8,1791 USD -0,31%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9196 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1311 EUR -0,0021 EUR -1,56%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1425 USD -0,0023 USD -1,56%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
145,9261 EUR -0,8178 EUR -0,56%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
158,6584 USD -0,8892 USD -0,56%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
548,9496 EUR -1,0180 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
596,8465 USD -1,1069 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
146,0362 EUR -0,6188 EUR -0,42%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
158,7782 USD -0,6728 USD -0,42%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,4997 EUR -0,0008 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5433 USD -0,0009 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
SHIB/EUR (SHIBA INU-Euro)
0,0000 EUR -0,0000 EUR -1,17%
Charts|News
SHIB/USD (SHIBA INU-US-Dollar)
0,0000 USD -0,0000 USD -1,18%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
2,2067 EUR -0,0514 EUR -2,27%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
2,3993 USD -0,0558 USD -2,27%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
68,9563 EUR 0,1004 EUR 0,15%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
74,9729 USD 0,1091 USD 0,15%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 42

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 42/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.10.2024 und dem 18.10.2024. Stand ist der 18.10.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polygon

Polygon: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tezos

Tezos: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Neo

Neo: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Polkadot

Polkadot: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ripple

Ripple: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: VeChain

VeChain: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: 5,06 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Stellar

Stellar: 6,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 7,30 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 7,60 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: 7,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 9,16 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 9,50 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 10,61 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Litecoin

Litecoin: 13,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 14,49 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 22,71 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com