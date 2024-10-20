KW 42: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 42/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.10.2024 und dem 18.10.2024. Stand ist der 18.10.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polygon
Polygon: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tezos
Tezos: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Neo
Neo: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Polkadot
Polkadot: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ripple
Ripple: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: VeChain
VeChain: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: 5,06 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,21 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Stellar
Stellar: 6,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 6,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 7,30 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 7,60 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 7,77 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: 7,87 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 9,16 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 9,50 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 10,61 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Litecoin
Litecoin: 13,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 14,49 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 22,71 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
