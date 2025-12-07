DAX24.028 +0,6%Est505.724 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,18 -3,4%Nas23.578 +0,3%Bitcoin76.838 +0,2%Euro1,1643 ±0,0%Öl63,75 +0,6%Gold4.197 -0,3%
KW 49: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

07.12.25 02:14 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen in KW 49 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 49

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 49/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 30.11.2025 und dem 05.12.2025. Stand ist der 05.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -9,70 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -8,96 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,39 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ripple

Ripple: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: VeChain

VeChain: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Neo

Neo: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tezos

Tezos: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Stellar

Stellar: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Cardano

Cardano: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Chainlink

Chainlink: 3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com