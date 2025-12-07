KW 49: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 49/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 30.11.2025 und dem 05.12.2025. Stand ist der 05.12.2025.
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -9,70 Prozent
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -8,96 Prozent
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,39 Prozent
Platz 26: Ripple
Ripple: -6,15 Prozent
Platz 25: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,58 Prozent
Platz 24: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -5,18 Prozent
Platz 23: VeChain
VeChain: -5,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,31 Prozent
Platz 21: Neo
Neo: -4,08 Prozent
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,86 Prozent
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,19 Prozent
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,92 Prozent
Platz 17: Tezos
Tezos: -2,89 Prozent
Platz 16: Stellar
Stellar: -2,38 Prozent
Platz 15: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,92 Prozent
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: -1,76 Prozent
Platz 11: Cardano
Cardano: -1,22 Prozent
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 9: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 8: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 7: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 6: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 0,96 Prozent
Platz 4: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 2: Chainlink
Chainlink: 3,91 Prozent
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 4,31 Prozent
