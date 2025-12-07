DAX24.028 +0,6%Est505.724 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,18 -3,4%Nas23.578 +0,3%Bitcoin76.887 +0,3%Euro1,1643 ±0,0%Öl63,75 +0,6%Gold4.197 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Netflix 552484 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F SAP 716460
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht über 24.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Netflix gewinnt Milliardendeal um Warner -- Novo Nordisk, Infineon, DroneShield, Rüstungswerte im Fokus
Top News
KW 49: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 49: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Warren Buffett: "Das beste Geschäft, in dem ich je war" Warren Buffett: "Das beste Geschäft, in dem ich je war"
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 49

07.12.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 49 im Fokus: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.907,00 USD -0,15 USD -0,01%
News
Baumwolle
0,62 USD USD -0,24%
News
Bleipreis
1.967,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,25%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,37%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
87,27 EUR -0,69 EUR -0,78%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
5,29 USD 0,23 USD 4,46%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.197,38 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
2,97 USD -0,07 USD -2,15%
News
Heizölpreis
62,34 USD 1,59 USD 2,61%
News
Holzpreis
539,50 USD 3,00 USD 0,56%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,06 USD -0,06 USD -1,38%
News
Kakaopreis
3.943,00 GBP 96,00 GBP 2,50%
News
Kohlepreis
97,25 USD 0,25 USD 0,26%
News
Kupferpreis
11.645,00 USD 173,00 USD 1,51%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,27 USD 0,06 USD 2,62%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD USD 0,59%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD USD 0,59%
News
Maispreis
4,37 USD -0,01 USD -0,17%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,39 USD 0,02 USD 0,71%
News
Milchpreis
16,00 USD -0,10 USD -0,62%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
521,58 USD 4,02 USD 0,78%
News
Nickelpreis
14.720,00 USD -5,00 USD -0,03%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
63,75 USD 0,38 USD 0,60%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
60,08 USD 0,41 USD 0,69%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,46 USD -0,05 USD -3,13%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.465,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.095,00 MYR 30,00 MYR 0,74%
News
Platinpreis
1.640,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
476,50 EUR 2,00 EUR 0,42%
News
Reispreis
9,97 USD -0,12 USD -1,19%
News
Silberpreis
58,30 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
304,70 USD -3,80 USD -1,23%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,51 USD USD -0,33%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,05 USD -0,14 USD -1,27%
News
Super Benzin
1,65 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,12%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
192,00 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,26%
News
Zinkpreis
3.222,00 USD -4,00 USD -0,12%
News
Zinnpreis
40.300,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,01%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD -0,54%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 49

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 30.11.2025 und dem 05.12.2025. Stand ist der 05.12.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 30: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 11,55 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis