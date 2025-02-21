DAX22.288 -0,1%ESt505.475 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,64 -1,8%Dow43.428 -1,7%Nas19.524 -2,2%Bitcoin92.198 -0,1%Euro1,0461 ±0,0%Öl74,25 -3,1%Gold2.936 ±0,0%
KW 8: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

23.02.25 02:14 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: So lief die Kryptomarkt-Performance in KW 8 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 8

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 08/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 16.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Solana

Solana: -7,39 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polygon

Polygon: -6,56 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Ripple

Ripple: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Chainlink

Chainlink: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Stellar

Stellar: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: VeChain

VeChain: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Neo

Neo: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tron

Tron: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ethereum

Ethereum: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Cardano

Cardano: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Polkadot

Polkadot: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com