KW 8: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 08/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 16.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Solana
Solana: -7,39 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Polygon
Polygon: -6,56 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,10 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ripple
Ripple: -3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Stellar
Stellar: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: VeChain
VeChain: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Neo
Neo: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tron
Tron: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ethereum
Ethereum: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Cardano
Cardano: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Polkadot
Polkadot: 7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com