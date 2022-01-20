FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 2550 auf 2270 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Neue Zahlungsmittel sowie Fintech-Unternehmens seien weltweit schnell auf dem Vormarsch und zögen eine jüngere Kundschaft an, schrieb Analystin Nooshin Nejati in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies werfe allerdings die Frage auf, ob die etablierten Zahlungsdienstleister mit den Innovationen mithalten können./edh/mis