Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

1.686,60EUR
+8,20EUR
+0,49%
12:15:46
XETRA
1.684,60EUR
-20,84EUR
-1,22%
12:31:53
BTE

WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

25.01.2022 12:06

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 2550 auf 2270 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Neue Zahlungsmittel sowie Fintech-Unternehmens seien weltweit schnell auf dem Vormarsch und zögen eine jüngere Kundschaft an, schrieb Analystin Nooshin Nejati in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies werfe allerdings die Frage auf, ob die etablierten Zahlungsdienstleister mit den Innovationen mithalten können./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 07:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2.270,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1.725,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,56%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1.688,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,41%
Analyst Name:
Nooshin Nejati 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.866,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

12:06 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy UBS AG
18.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Euro am Sonntag-Fonds-Tipps
Europa-Fonds: Die alte Welt kommt wieder in die Gänge
EU: 17 Prozent hat der Index MSCI Europe ex-UK dieses Jahr zugelegt. Covid-Lockerungen, anziehendes Wachstum und Milliarden aus Brüssel halten die Rally am Laufen.
31.12.21
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten von Adyen BV Parts Sociales erwarten  (finanzen.net)
30.11.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie im November 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
31.10.21
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten von Adyen BV Parts Sociales erwarten  (finanzen.net)
29.10.21
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wenn die Börse nicht will (Wikifolio)
14.10.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Deutliches Plus - Gute Laune nach US-Bankzahlen (Dow Jones)
14.10.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX baut Gewinne aus - Werbebranche brummt wieder (Dow Jones)
11.10.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 3330 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
10.10.21
Europa-Fonds: Die alte Welt kommt wieder in die Gänge (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
mehr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales News
Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

+69,73%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +69,73%
Ø Kursziel: 2.866,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
2200
2400
2600
2800
3000
3200
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.330,00 €
Barclays Capital
2.220,00 €
Morgan Stanley
3.150,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.960,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.300,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3.200,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2.270,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
2.800,00 €
UBS AG
2.568,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +69,73%
Ø Kursziel: 2.866,44
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

