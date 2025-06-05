DAX 23.862 +0,9%ESt50 5.296 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 13,49 -3,3%Dow 43.387 +0,9%Nas 20.168 +1,0%Bitcoin 91.219 -0,3%Euro 1,1714 +0,1%Öl 68,34 +0,8%Gold 3.289 -1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Droneshield A2DMAA HENSOLDT HAG000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 Lufthansa 823212 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneins - Nikkei über 40.000 Punkten -- Nike mit Gewinnrückgang -- RTL kauft Sky Deutschland -- Xiaomi-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Droneshield, Jungheinrich im Fokus
Top News
Hot Stocks heute: Commerzbank vs. Unicredit - Villeroy & Boch vor Kaufsigna - Update Trade der Woche Hot Stocks heute: Commerzbank vs. Unicredit - Villeroy & Boch vor Kaufsigna - Update Trade der Woche
Knorr-Bremse-Aktie scwächelt: JPMorgan senkt Knorr-Bremse-Rating Knorr-Bremse-Aktie scwächelt: JPMorgan senkt Knorr-Bremse-Rating
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Volatile Märkte? Mit unserem Bulle & Bär-Depot clever traden - jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Handeln
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

10:11 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi lobte am Freitag den vollständigen und sauberen Ausstieg aus dem Indien-Geschäft zu einem guten Preis./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 07:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 07:19 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

10:11 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.06.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
26.06.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.06.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen