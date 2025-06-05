Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi lobte am Freitag den vollständigen und sauberen Ausstieg aus dem Indien-Geschäft zu einem guten Preis./rob/ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 07:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 07:19 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|10:11
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
