Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Das iPhone 16 entspreche weitgehend den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Montagabend nach der Präsentation. Einen "Superzyklus" dürften die neuen Features nicht auslösen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 9.09.2024 / 22:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 9.09.2024 / 22:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: BMCL / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 220,91
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,83%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 217,42
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,55%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,40
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
