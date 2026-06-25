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Apple Aktie

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Apple Aktien-Sparplan
242,70 EUR +0,70 EUR +0,29 %
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277,48 USD +2,33 USD +0,85 %
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WKN 865985

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Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:21 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
242,70 EUR 0,70 EUR 0,29%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die angekündigten Preiserhöhungen bei MacBooks und iPads seien erwartet worden, schrieb David Vogt am Donnerstag./rob/ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.06.2026 / 13:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: J2R / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 296,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 275,15		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,58%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 277,48		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,67%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

10:21 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08:01 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.06.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
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