Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,97 Bio. EURKGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die App-Store-Umsätze seien im Juni dank positiver Währungseffekte um 2 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb David Vogt am Montag nach der Auswertung. Die Aktie notiere in etwa auf dem Niveau des Durchschnitts der letzten drei Jahre, was die solide Nachfrage reflektiere, die aber durch die unsichere KI-Strategie des Unternehmens aufgezehrt werde./rob/edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2026 / 16:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 296,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 312,66
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,33%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 312,71
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,34%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:56
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.