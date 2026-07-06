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Apple Aktie

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273,90 EUR +0,70 EUR +0,26 %
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Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:56 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
273,90 EUR 0,70 EUR 0,26%
Charts| News| Analysen
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die App-Store-Umsätze seien im Juni dank positiver Währungseffekte um 2 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb David Vogt am Montag nach der Auswertung. Die Aktie notiere in etwa auf dem Niveau des Durchschnitts der letzten drei Jahre, was die solide Nachfrage reflektiere, die aber durch die unsichere KI-Strategie des Unternehmens aufgezehrt werde./rob/edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2026 / 16:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 296,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 312,66		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,33%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 312,71		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,34%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:56 Apple Neutral UBS AG
06.07.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.06.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
26.06.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.06.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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