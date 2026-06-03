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Apple Aktie

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Apple Aktien-Sparplan
269,55 EUR +2,05 EUR +0,77 %
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313,82 USD +3,46 USD +1,11 %
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Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
269,55 EUR 2,05 EUR 0,77%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Wachstum im AppStore sei im Mai zurückgegangen, schrieb David Vogt am Mittwoch nach der Datenauswertung. Dies könnte die Umsatzentwicklung im Bereich Services etwas bremsen./rob/ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 16:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 296,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 310,26		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,60%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 313,82		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,68%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.06.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
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01.05.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
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