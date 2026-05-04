DAX 24.293 +1,3%ESt50 5.839 +1,3%MSCI World 4.670 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,40 +3,9%Nas 25.325 +1,0%Bitcoin 69.544 +1,9%Euro 1,1698 +0,1%Öl 111,3 -2,4%Gold 4.580 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX legt zu -- Wall Street eröffnet im Plus -- UniCredit legt Angebot vor: Commerzbank-Übernahme nimmt Fahrt auf -- Rheinmetall, PayPal, BioNTech, NVIDIA, Apple, NEL, AIXTRON, Ballard Power im Fokus
Top News
Darum geben die Ölpreise etwas nach Darum geben die Ölpreise etwas nach
Nahost-Krieg und Rheinmetall-Zahlen im Blick: DAX schiebt sich deutlich über 24.000er-Marke Nahost-Krieg und Rheinmetall-Zahlen im Blick: DAX schiebt sich deutlich über 24.000er-Marke
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
238,45 EUR +1,60 EUR +0,68 %
STU
279,24 USD +2,40 USD +0,87 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,52 Bio. EUR

KGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
238,45 EUR 1,60 EUR 0,68%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar belassen. Das Wachstum der App-Store-Umsätze habe im April um fünf Prozent über dem Vorjahreswert gelegen und währungsbereinigt um vier Prozent, schrieb David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Umsätze mit KI-Apps seien ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber./rob/tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2026 / 14:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 296,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 277,04		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,84%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 279,24		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,00%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

15:46 Apple Neutral UBS AG
09:16 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.05.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
23.04.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Kapazitäten Apple-Aktie im Blick: Wende in der Chip-Produktion? Gespräche mit Intel und Samsung fordern TSMC heraus Apple-Aktie im Blick: Wende in der Chip-Produktion? Gespräche mit Intel und Samsung fordern TSMC heraus
finanzen.net Bilanzen & Termine: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Bedrohung für Apple-Aktie? OpenAI arbeitet offenbar am KI-Phone der Zukunft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Apple auf 'Buy' - Ziel 340 Dollar
finanzen.net Microsoft unter Druck: OpenAI öffnet die Tore für Google und Amazon
finanzen.net Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Strategiewechsel rückt Übernahmen in den Fokus - Was Anleger wissen sollten
finanzen.net Apple Aktie News: Apple am Montagabend in Rot
finanzen.net Wie Experten die Apple-Aktie im April einstuften
BNP Paribas Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, AMD, BASF, Evonic, Wacker, Öl, Gold – Rendezvous mit Harry vom 04.05.2026 - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
Deutsche Welle Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, John Ternus to take over
Deutsche Welle Apple switches CEO: What it means for the tech giant
Deutsche Welle Apple switches CEO: What it means for the tech giant
Deutsche Welle Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, John Ternus to take over
MotleyFool 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple in the $3 Trillion Club
Benzinga Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Industry
Benzinga What&#39;s Going On With Apple Stock Tuesday?
MotleyFool Apple Crushed Q2 Earnings, but Tim Cook Just Issued a Warning About This Looming Threat
RSS Feed
Apple Inc. zu myNews hinzufügen