Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,52 Bio. EURKGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar belassen. Das Wachstum der App-Store-Umsätze habe im April um fünf Prozent über dem Vorjahreswert gelegen und währungsbereinigt um vier Prozent, schrieb David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Umsätze mit KI-Apps seien ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber./rob/tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2026 / 14:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 296,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 277,04
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,84%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 279,24
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,00%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|15:46
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:16
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:46
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:16
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:16
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:46
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.