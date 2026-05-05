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Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

13:46 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,35 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,11%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Die Komplettübernahme des bislang mit Hutchison betriebenen Gemeinschaftsunternehmens Three durch Vodafone komme früher als erwartet und sei positiv, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./rob/bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 07:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,33%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:46 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.05.26 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.26 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.03.26 Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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