Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,87 Bio. EURKGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar belassen. Von der kommende Woche anstehenden Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC des Technologieriesen seien diesmal nur softwarebezogene Neuerungen zu erwarten, schrieb David Vogt in einem Ausblick am Dienstagabend. Der Fokus der Anleger dürfte dabei auf dem Thema Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) liegen./rob/gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2026 / 19:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 296,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 315,20
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,09%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 315,20
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,09%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:41
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:41
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:41
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG