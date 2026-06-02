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Apple Aktie

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Apple Aktien-Sparplan
270,25 EUR -0,60 EUR -0,22 %
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Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:41 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
270,25 EUR -0,60 EUR -0,22%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 296 US-Dollar belassen. Von der kommende Woche anstehenden Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC des Technologieriesen seien diesmal nur softwarebezogene Neuerungen zu erwarten, schrieb David Vogt in einem Ausblick am Dienstagabend. Der Fokus der Anleger dürfte dabei auf dem Thema Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) liegen./rob/gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2026 / 19:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 296,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 315,20		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,09%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 315,20		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,09%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 305,65

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:41 Apple Neutral UBS AG
05.05.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
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