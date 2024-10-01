DAX 19.213 -0,6%ESt50 4.954 -0,9%MSCI World 3.690 -0,1%Dow 42.157 -0,4%Nas 17.910 -1,5%Bitcoin 55.662 +1,1%Euro 1,1068 +0,0%Öl 74,59 +0,2%Gold 2.649 -0,5%
Eskalation im Nahostkonflikt: DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen ungleich -- Nike mit Umsatzrückgang -- IPO: Pentixapharm-Aktien werden in unterer Hälfte der Spanne platziert -- GRENKE im Fokus
203,35 EUR -1,05 EUR -0,51 %
STU
225,40 USD -0,86 USD -0,38 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3110,88 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
203,35 EUR -1,05 EUR -0,51%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Aktuelle Verfügbarkeitsdaten des neuen iPhone 16 signalisierten gegenüber dem Vorjahresmodell vor zwölf Monaten eine weiter recht maue Nachfrage, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 17:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 17:32 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: pio3 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 226,21		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,33%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 225,40		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,70%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,60

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

