Warburg Research

Continental Buy

12:06 Uhr
Continental Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Continental von 94 auf 92 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Autozulieferer habe den Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr nach dem schwachen Jahresstart bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Marc-Rene Tonn in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die günstige Bewertung spreche für eine Kaufempfehlung./mf/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2024 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Buy

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
92,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
62,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,10%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
62,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,48%
Analyst Name:
Marc-Rene Tonn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
80,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

