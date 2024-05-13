Continental Aktie
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Continental von 94 auf 92 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Autozulieferer habe den Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr nach dem schwachen Jahresstart bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Marc-Rene Tonn in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die günstige Bewertung spreche für eine Kaufempfehlung./mf/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2024 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
92,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
62,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48,10%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
62,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Marc-Rene Tonn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
80,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
