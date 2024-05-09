DAX 18.795 +0,6%ESt50 5.081 +0,5%MSCI World 3.411 +0,5%Dow 39.388 +0,9%Nas 16.346 +0,3%Bitcoin 58.563 +0,1%Euro 1,0782 +0,0%Öl 84,32 +0,3%Gold 2.367 +0,9%
Continental Aktie

61,14 EUR +0,24 EUR +0,39 %
STU
Marktkap. 12,32 Mrd. EUR KGV 13,32

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

08:31 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
61,14 EUR 0,24 EUR 0,39%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 62 auf 59 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst George Galliers bleibt in seiner am Freitag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts skeptisch hinsichtlich der Jahresziele. Es seien dafür enorme Kostenfortschritte vonnöten./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 05:00 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
59,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
60,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,67%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
61,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,50%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
80,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

