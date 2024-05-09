Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 62 auf 59 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst George Galliers bleibt in seiner am Freitag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts skeptisch hinsichtlich der Jahresziele. Es seien dafür enorme Kostenfortschritte vonnöten./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 05:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
59,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
60,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,67%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
61,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,50%
|
Analyst Name:
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
80,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
