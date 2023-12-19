Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Marktdaten von Michelin auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 71 Euro belassen. Die Erholung der Nachfrage im Reifengeschäft habe gerade begonnen, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im November habe es die stärkste Erholung seit Anfang 2022 gegeben./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / 18:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / 18:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SV7Q03
|20.12.2024
|70,00
|62,34
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
71,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
76,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,38%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
76,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,78%
|
Analyst Name:
David Lesne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
80,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|11:56
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.12.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.12.23
|Continental Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.11.23
|Continental Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.11.23
|Continental Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.08.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
