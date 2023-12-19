DAX 16.732 -0,1%ESt50 4.529 -0,1%MSCI World 3.153 +0,7%Dow 37.558 +0,7%Nas 15.003 +0,7%Bitcoin 39.097 +1,6%Euro 1,0942 -0,4%Öl 80,15 +1,1%Gold 2.035 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Neotech Metals A3EXTU CureVac A2P71U Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Uniper UNSE02 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Siemens 723610
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Impulsarmer Handel: DAX auf Richtungssuche -- ProSiebenSat.1 mit Millionenabschreiber -- Südzucker will Cropenergies übernehmen -- Spanien: Einstieg bei Telefonica -- FedEx, QIAGEN im Fokus
Top News
QIAGEN-Aktie vorbörslich leicht im Plus: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für QIAGEN auf 50 US-Dollar - 'Overweight'
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich etwas leichter: VW, Audi und Porsche steigen in Nordamerika auf das Tesla-Ladenetz um
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Clever investieren: Immobilien als Anlage nutzen - Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-

Continental Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
76,16 EUR +0,42 EUR +0,55 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 15,2 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

UBS AG

Continental Neutral

11:56 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
76,16 EUR 0,42 EUR 0,55%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Marktdaten von Michelin auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 71 Euro belassen. Die Erholung der Nachfrage im Reifengeschäft habe gerade begonnen, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im November habe es die stärkste Erholung seit Anfang 2022 gegeben./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / 18:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2023 / 18:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
71,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
76,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,38%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
76,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,78%
Analyst Name:
David Lesne 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
80,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

11:56 Continental Neutral UBS AG
05.12.23 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.12.23 Continental Buy Warburg Research
05.12.23 Continental Neutral UBS AG
05.12.23 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG