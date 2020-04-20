finanzen.net

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

18.05.2020 13:31

Grand City Properties buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern der Immobiliengesellschaft seien schwächer als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Montag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Das Liquiditätspolster von rund 1,5 Milliarden Euro sei aber dick genug, um die Corona-Krise zu bewältigen und etwaige Kaufgelegenheiten wahrzunehmen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 07:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
19,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
46,39%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:31 Uhr Grand City Properties buy UBS AG
11:21 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:41 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.20 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.04.20 Grand City Properties neutral Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Mieteinnahmen sinken leicht
Grand City-Aktie legt zu: Grand City Properties operativ bisher ungeschoren - Ausblick leicht gesenkt
Die Corona-Pandemie hat Grand City Properties im ersten Quartal operativ nicht beeinträchtigt.
16.03.20
DAX schließt unter 9.000-Punkten -- Dow letztlich tiefrot -- Bitcoin bricht ein -- BioNTech entwickelt Covid-19-Impfstoff -- Drägerwerk, Lufthansa, Salzgitter, Wacker Neuson im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.12.19
Dividendenschnäppchen machen: Bei welchen Dividendenaktien man im Crash zuschlagen sollte (finanzen.net)
16.09.19
Dow letztlich leichter -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Facebook wehrt sich gegen Kritik an Libra -- Wirecard zieht es nach China -- CompuGroup, GM, Covestro, Ölsektor, Hannover Rück, Airlines im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.11.19
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street trotz neuer Rekorde kaum bewegt -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City, adidas im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.12.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet fester -- Fed legt Zinspause ein -- Aramco feiert Mega-Börsengang -- Shortseller belasten Wirecard -- Chevron, BVB, HORNBACH, HSB im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
16.09.19
TLG-Aktie etwas tiefer: TLG baut auf Aktientausch mit Aroundtown (Dow Jones)
mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 22,46
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
14
16
18
20
22
24
26
28
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
16 €
Deutsche Bank AG
28 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
HSBC
22,00 €
Barclays Capital
20,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24,00 €
UBS AG
29,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 22,46
