ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern der Immobiliengesellschaft seien schwächer als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Montag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Das Liquiditätspolster von rund 1,5 Milliarden Euro sei aber dick genug, um die Corona-Krise zu bewältigen und etwaige Kaufgelegenheiten wahrzunehmen./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 07:41 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.