|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
19,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,39%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
