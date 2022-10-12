|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
11,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
9,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,68%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,02%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,20 €
|11:46 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.09.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
