Grand City Properties Aktie

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Die Aussetzung der Dividende überschatte die erwartungsgemäßen Ergebnisse, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Auch der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns auf 2023 liege klar unter den Erwartungen./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
7,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,52%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
8,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,06%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

