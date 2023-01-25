Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Die Aussetzung der Dividende überschatte die erwartungsgemäßen Ergebnisse, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Auch der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns auf 2023 liege klar unter den Erwartungen./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:28 / GMT
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
12,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
7,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,52%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
8,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
