|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
13,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
10,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,81%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
10,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,69%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,27 €
|11:01 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
