Grand City Properties Aktie

10,51EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
11:15:04
STU
10,33CHF
+0,06CHF
+0,59%
11:30:07
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

17.11.2022 11:01

Grand City Properties Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Grand City Properties Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 13 Euro belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler sieht die immer dominierendere Rolle von Aroundtown in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie negativ für die Minderheitsaktionäre von Grand City./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / 06:42 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
13,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
10,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,81%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
10,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,69%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,27 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

11:01 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

DAX fällt an Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Siemens rechnet mit steigenden Gewinnen -- NVIDIA mit Gewinn- und Umsatzeinbruch -- thyssenkrupp, BioNTech, MorphoSys im Fokus
EZB könnte Zinserhöhungstempo im Dezember offenbar drosseln - Erhöhung um 50 Basispunkte erwartet. CTS Eventim steigert Nettogewinn um ein Vielfaches. Borussia Dortmund-Stürmer Haller muss sich erneut Operation unterziehen. Allianz-Chef Bäte sieht in Vermögensverwaltung in China hohes Potenzial. TUI-Chef Ebel sieht Rettungspaket für den Bund als erfolgreiches Geschäft.
16.11.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX gibt nach Raketeneinschlag in Polen nach (Dow Jones)
16.11.22
Grand City Properties-Aktie verliert: Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieteinnahmen (dpa-afx)
16.11.22
ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieteinnahmen (dpa-afx)
16.11.22
Grand City Properties steigert Gewinne leicht - Ziele Gj bestätigt (Dow Jones)
16.11.22
Gewinnmitnahmen belasten: DAX schließt deutlich schwächer -- Dow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- Siemens Energy mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Rheinmetall, Bitcoin, Compleo, FMC und Fresenius im Fokus (finanzen.net)
16.11.22
Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2022 results (Investegate)
31.10.22
Oktober 2022: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Grand City Properties-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.10.22
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- CANCOM kappt Jahresziele -- Fresenius und FMC senken Gewinnausblick -- Apple, Disney, Twitter, Meta, BASF, Shop Apotheke im Fokus (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+26,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,23%
Ø Kursziel: 13,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11 €
UBS AG
12 €
Barclays Capital
11 €
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,23%
Ø Kursziel: 13,27
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:18 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
10:16 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
10:15 Uhr JCDecaux Buy
10:14 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
10:13 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
10:12 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
10:11 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
10:11 Uhr Varta Hold
10:10 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
10:09 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
10:09 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
10:09 Uhr Alstom Buy
09:58 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
09:23 Uhr Siemens Buy
09:21 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight
09:03 Uhr Covestro Buy
09:02 Uhr Siemens Buy
09:01 Uhr RATIONAL Buy
08:35 Uhr Siemens Buy
08:35 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
08:34 Uhr Siemens Overweight
08:32 Uhr Siemens Buy
08:31 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight
08:23 Uhr Siemens Outperform
08:19 Uhr Siemens Buy
07:57 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
07:48 Uhr SAP Overweight
07:39 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Overweight
07:31 Uhr Rheinmetall Overweight
07:24 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
07:00 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
06:46 Uhr Covestro Overweight
16.11.22 Apple Outperform
16.11.22 Flutter Entertainment Buy
16.11.22 VINCI Overweight
16.11.22 adesso kaufen
16.11.22 Infineon Kaufen
16.11.22 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
16.11.22 Apple Buy
16.11.22 Walmart Buy
16.11.22 Walmart Outperform
16.11.22 Rheinmetall Buy
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Underweight
16.11.22 Dürr Buy
16.11.22 ENCAVIS Buy
16.11.22 RWE Outperform
16.11.22 CANCOM Buy
16.11.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten
16.11.22 Zurich Insurance Neutral
16.11.22 Zurich Insurance Buy

