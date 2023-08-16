Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen und etwas erhöhten Jahreszielen des Immobilienkonzerns auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 8 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:42 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
8,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
7,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,36%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
7,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|18.05.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.06.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.