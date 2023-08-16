DAX 15.782 -0,1%ESt50 4.273 -0,3%TDax 3.105 -0,4%Dow 34.766 -0,5%Nas 13.475 -1,2%Bitcoin 26.166 -0,9%Euro 1,0886 +0,0%Öl 84,22 +1,0%Gold 1.898 +0,3%
Grand City Properties Aktie

7,60 EUR +0,29 EUR +3,90 %
STU
7,37 EUR +0,07 EUR +0,96 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,25 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

13:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
7,60 EUR 0,29 EUR 3,90%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen und etwas erhöhten Jahreszielen des Immobilienkonzerns auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 8 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2023 / 06:42 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
8,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
7,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,36%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
7,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,26%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

