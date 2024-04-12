Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9 auf 10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts zu den Aktien des Immobilienkonzerns hervor./la/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2024 / 08:04 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
10,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
10,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,98%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
10,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,15%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,93 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:01
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:01
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:01
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.