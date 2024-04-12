DAX 18.084 +0,9%ESt50 5.000 +0,9%MSCI World 3.351 -1,2%Dow 37.983 -1,2%Nas 16.175 -1,6%Bitcoin 62.592 +1,5%Euro 1,0657 +0,1%Öl 89,78 -0,4%Gold 2.351 +0,3%
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,77 EUR +0,13 EUR +1,22 %
STU
10,64 EUR +0,27 EUR +2,60 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,84 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

12:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,77 EUR 0,13 EUR 1,22%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9 auf 10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts zu den Aktien des Immobilienkonzerns hervor./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2024 / 08:04 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
10,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
10,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,98%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
10,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,15%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,93 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:01 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.04.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.24 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
20.03.24 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
