Grand City Properties Aktie

10,43 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,10 %
STU
10,52 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,75 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,82 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

11:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,43 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,10%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10 auf 11 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Stimmung für Immobilienaktien habe sich auch wegen der verbesserten Finanzierungsbedingungen an den Kreditmärkten aufgehellt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Infolge des Beginns des Zinssenkungszyklus der Europäischen Zentralbank dürften sich die Perspektiven weiter aufhellen./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 04:11 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
10,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,26%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
10,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,47%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,55 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

