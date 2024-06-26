Grand City Properties Aktie
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10 auf 11 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Stimmung für Immobilienaktien habe sich auch wegen der verbesserten Finanzierungsbedingungen an den Kreditmärkten aufgehellt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Infolge des Beginns des Zinssenkungszyklus der Europäischen Zentralbank dürften sich die Perspektiven weiter aufhellen./mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 04:11 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
