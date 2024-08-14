DAX 17.926 +0,2%ESt50 4.733 +0,1%MSCI World 3.523 +0,0%Dow 40.008 +0,6%Nas 17.193 +0,0%Bitcoin 53.066 -0,6%Euro 1,1011 +0,0%Öl 80,33 +0,4%Gold 2.458 +0,4%
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,54 EUR -0,16 EUR -1,37%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft habe ihren Ausblick erhöht, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung des Immobilienportfolios dürfte sich stabilisiert haben, während die Mieten weiter anziehen./niw/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
11,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,14%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
11,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,68%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,55 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.