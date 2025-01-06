DAX 20.216 +1,6%ESt50 4.987 +2,4%Top 10 Crypto 16,09 -1,7%Dow 42.707 -0,1%Nas 19.865 +1,2%Bitcoin 97.729 -0,7%Euro 1,0414 +0,2%Öl 76,10 -0,2%Gold 2.642 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power A1JA81 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Palantir A2QA4J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- Tencent auf US-Blacklist gesetzt -- Nippon Steel kämpft um US Steel-Übernahme -- Uber arbeitet mit NVIDIA zusammen
Top News
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX startet leichter in den Handelstag BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX startet leichter in den Handelstag
Autonome Technologien treiben Uber-Aktie und NVIDIA-Aktie an: Uber arbeitet mit NVIDIA zusammen Autonome Technologien treiben Uber-Aktie und NVIDIA-Aktie an: Uber arbeitet mit NVIDIA zusammen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Starte erfolgreich ins Jahr 2025: Sichere Dir Deinen Neujahrsbonus (exklusiv für finanzen.net Nutzer)

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
11,50 EUR +0,40 EUR +3,60 %
STU
11,21 EUR -0,34 EUR -2,94 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,99 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Hold

08:41 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,50 EUR 0,40 EUR 3,60%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Grand City Properties von "Underperform" auf "Hold" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 8,40 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben. Der europäische Immobiliensektor dürfte 2025 eine starke Erholung hinlegen mit prozentual zweistelligen Gesamtrenditen für die Aktionäre - trotz eines gesamtwirtschaftlich schwierigen Umfeldes, schrieb Analyst Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Zwar bleibe die Verschuldung der Unternehmen ein Thema, doch seien sie bilanziell in viel besserer Verfassung als noch vor zwei Jahren. Die operativen Ergebnisse (FFO) dürften deutlich zulegen und die Übernahmeaktivitäten im Sektor zunehmen. Für Grand City bleibt der Experte allerdings ein Stück weit vorsichtig, da mögliche Probleme bei Aroundtown die Aktien wohl belasten würden./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2025 / 13:31 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2025 / 19:05 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
11,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,05%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		 Kurs aktuell:
11,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,35%
Analyst Name:
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,88 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:41 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.01.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.12.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.24 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.11.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Index-Performance im Blick Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX verbucht letztendlich Gewinne Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: SDAX notiert mittags im Plus
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich mit Kursplus
finanzen.net Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags mit Kursplus
finanzen.net SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Ende des Montagshandels in Rot
finanzen.net SDAX-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der SDAX nachmittags
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. launches an exchange offer with 15% tender option to the holders of certain perpetual notes
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. launches an exchange offer with 15% tender option to the holders of certain perpetual notes