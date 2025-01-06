Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,99 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Grand City Properties von "Underperform" auf "Hold" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 8,40 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben. Der europäische Immobiliensektor dürfte 2025 eine starke Erholung hinlegen mit prozentual zweistelligen Gesamtrenditen für die Aktionäre - trotz eines gesamtwirtschaftlich schwierigen Umfeldes, schrieb Analyst Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Zwar bleibe die Verschuldung der Unternehmen ein Thema, doch seien sie bilanziell in viel besserer Verfassung als noch vor zwei Jahren. Die operativen Ergebnisse (FFO) dürften deutlich zulegen und die Übernahmeaktivitäten im Sektor zunehmen. Für Grand City bleibt der Experte allerdings ein Stück weit vorsichtig, da mögliche Probleme bei Aroundtown die Aktien wohl belasten würden./mis/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2025 / 13:31 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2025 / 19:05 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
12,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
11,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,05%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
11,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
